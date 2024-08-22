Andhra Pradesh: 17 killed as reactor explosion sparks fire at pharma company in Anakapalle; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

The death toll from the reactor blast in a pharma company in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli has climbed to 17, with approximately 33 others injured.

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered their condolences over the loss of life in the tragic incident. The prime minister has also announced an ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Visuals from the spot where a reactor explosion incident occurred at a company in Atchutapuram SEZ, in Anakapalle, yesterday.



The death toll in the Atchutapuram SEZ explosion incident rises to 17: Anakapalle Collector Vijaya Krishnan pic.twitter.com/YTMu2BKjGE — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000," PMO mentioned in a post on X.

Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs.… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 21, 2024

President Murmu also offered her heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the reactor blast. She wrote, “Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an explosion at a pharma company in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured.”

Also Read | Naidu govt removes Jagan Reddy’s name from welfare schemes for students in AP

Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an explosion at a pharma company in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 21, 2024

The incident happened after a 500-kilo-litre capacitor reactor exploded at a pharma company with around 200 workers still working at the time. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident and is expected to visit the family of the deceased and injured today.

Though it is being reported that the accident occurred due to a rector blast, the officials said that when solvent oil was being pumped from one floor to another it led to leakage and resulted in a blaze followed by a large explosion, said a post on X by the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Konidala Pawan Kalyan.

Kalyan condoled the loss of lives and directed authorities to conduct the safety audit and ensure that safety standards and regulations are implemented strictly.