Andhra Pradesh: 17 killed as reactor explosion sparks fire at pharma company in Anakapalle; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

  • A reactor blast in a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh's Atchutapuram SEZ has resulted in 17 deaths and 33 injuries. President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi expressed their condolences.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated22 Aug 2024, 07:59 AM IST
Anakapalle: Firefighters douse a fire which broke out following an explosion in a reactor pharma unit (PTI Photo)
Anakapalle: Firefighters douse a fire which broke out following an explosion in a reactor pharma unit (PTI Photo)

The death toll from the reactor blast in a pharma company in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli has climbed to 17, with approximately 33 others injured.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered their condolences over the loss of life in the tragic incident. The prime minister has also announced an ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given 50,000," PMO mentioned in a post on X.

President Murmu also offered her heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the reactor blast. She wrote, “Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an explosion at a pharma company in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured.”

 

The incident happened after a 500-kilo-litre capacitor reactor exploded at a pharma company with around 200 workers still working at the time. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident and is expected to visit the family of the deceased and injured today.

Though it is being reported that the accident occurred due to a rector blast, the officials said that when solvent oil was being pumped from one floor to another it led to leakage and resulted in a blaze followed by a large explosion, said a post on X by the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Konidala Pawan Kalyan.

Kalyan condoled the loss of lives and directed authorities to conduct the safety audit and ensure that safety standards and regulations are implemented strictly.

(With inputs from agencies)

22 Aug 2024, 07:59 AM IST
