Andhra Pradesh News: Chandrababu Naidu sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged multi-crore corruption case2 min read 10 Sep 2023, 07:07 PM IST
Naidu, who was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, was produced in the ACB Court in Vijayawada on Sunday morning around 6 am.
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu was sent to 14 days judicial custody till 23 September in connection to the multi-crore corruption case.
