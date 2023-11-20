comScore
Andhra Pradesh news: Fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam fishing harbour, 40 boats charred | Video

A massive fire broke out at the fishing harbour in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam that enveloped 40 boats.

A massive fire broke out at a fishing harbour in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Monday morning. The fire, which initially began on one boat, gradually spread to 40 other boats.

In order to take control of the situation, several fire tenders reached the spot. Police registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Around 40 fibre-mechanized boats were burnt completely while no casualties or injuries were reported in the accident said police. Locals alerted firefighters to extinguish the fire.

Local fishermen allege that unknown individuals may have intentionally set the boats on fire and suspect foul play.

Also read: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: Drilling through debris on hold, Govt says breakthrough in 2-3 days

"The fire broke out on a boat at Vishakhapatnam fishing harbour and then spread to nearly 35 fiber-mechanized boats at midnight. The police and fire teams responded immediately. The fire was successfully brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. An FIR has been filed and an investigation is underway," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anand Reddy.

(This is a developing story, please check back for latest updates)

Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST
