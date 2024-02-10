The toll in the accident involving two trucks and a private bus at Musunuru in Nellore district early on Saturday rose to seven. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The accident occurred around 2 am today when a truck transporting cattle to Srikalahasti was hit from behind by another truck carrying iron, police said.

Also read: Road accidents claimed 19 lives in India every hour in 2022, govt report says 1.68 lakh killed last year "The driver of the iron-laden truck lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the private bus coming in the opposite direction," Kavali sub-divisional police officer Venkata Ramana said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Four people died on the spot, he said, adding that three more died in Nellore government hospital. A case under IPC Section 304 was registered. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief over the mishap. “The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members," said a press release from Raj Bhavan.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.