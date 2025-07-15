Andrea Gibson dies at 49: A look at popular Colorado poet's top 5 poems

Celebrated poet Andrea Gibson has died at the age of 49 after a nearly four-year-long battle with terminal ovarian cancer, their wife, Megan Falley, announced on social media.

Famous for their spoken word poetry, Gibson used their words for LGBTQ activism as well as social commentary. Gibson was also Colorado's poet laureate.

Gibson and Falley recently served as the subjects of the documentary Come See Me in the Good Light, which is all set to release on Apple TV+ later this year. Earlier, it bagged the Festival Favorite award at the Sundance Film Festival.

According to the official statement on Gibson's Instagram account, the author, performer and activist died on July 14 "surrounded by their wife, Meg, four ex-girlfriends, their mother and father, dozens of friends, and their three beloved dogs".

It stated that while Gibson "desperately wished to have lived a longer life, they could not have possibly lived a fuller one".

Here's a look at five of Andrea Gibson’s best poems that captured the heart of a generation:

Andrea Gibson’s top 5 poems The Nutritionist

Often dubbed a masterclass, this poem speaks to those who struggle with mental illness. Through their words, Andrea Gibson offered both comfort and solidarity.

A highly popular phrase from this poem states, “When your heart is broken, you plant seeds in the cracks and pray for rain.”

Love Letter from the Afterlife

One of Gibson's most recommended works from recent years, the poem mentions how dying is the "opposite of leaving."

“When I left my body, I did not go away. That portal of light was not a portal to elsewhere, but a portal to here. I am more here than I ever was before,” The Guardian quoted Gibson.

Say Yes

This one resonates deeply with lovers across all age groups. It shows Gibson exploring the complexities of love, urging fans to lean into relationships despite all the fears associated with them.

A popular line from this poem reads, “When two violins are placed in a room, if a chord on one is struck, the other will sound that note.”

Ashes

Paying tribute to the transgender community, Ashes is both a memorial for those who have lost their lives due to violence and a call to action – a powerful political statement.

This poem perfectly highlights how art can play a major role in speaking truth to power.

Birthday

Penned after their diagnosis with ovarian cancer, Birthday is Gibson's reflection on mortality and legacy. It was among Gibson's final works.

FAQs What pronouns does Andrea Gibson use?

Gibson used they/them pronouns.

Which Andrea Gibson book is best?

Colorado's poet laureate wrote several books, with one of the most popular being You Better Be Lightning.