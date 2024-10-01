Andrew Left’s Citron Returns to Research With Bullish Call on Prisons

Citron Research returned to a familiar theme, that prisons are a bullish bet, in a report Monday, the firm’s first since its founder Andrew Left was charged with securities fraud in July.

Bloomberg
Published1 Oct 2024, 01:56 AM IST
Andrew Left’s Citron Returns to Research With Bullish Call on Prisons
Andrew Left’s Citron Returns to Research With Bullish Call on Prisons

(Bloomberg) -- Citron Research returned to a familiar theme, that prisons are a bullish bet, in a report Monday, the firm’s first since its founder Andrew Left was charged with securities fraud in July.

GEO Group Inc., a private prisons operator, is poised to benefit from an expansion in prisons regardless of who wins the US presidential election in November, the firm wrote. Citron has published similarly bullish takes on Geo shares for more than a year. In June, the firm said in a post on X that the stock should be trading at more than $20, and in May it maintained a $30 price target on shares, which closed Monday below $13. 

The stock is up 19% this year, but it’s fallen quite a bit since since July, when it was up 66% and trading at an all-time high. The shares climbed as much as 5.1% at midday Monday, but retreated to finish up 1.1%. 

Representatives of Geo Group didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment

Left was charged with securities fraud in July, accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department of issuing inflammatory research reports and tweets to deceive investors and manipulate stocks in more than a dozen companies. He is accused of bringing in as much as $20 million in illicit profits from his trading activities. Left pleaded not guilty and has denied any wrongdoing.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30, 2025, in Los Angeles federal court. Left has requested a motion to dismiss the case.

Citron Research did not immediately respond to a Bloomberg News request for comment. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 01:56 AM IST
Business NewsNewsAndrew Left’s Citron Returns to Research With Bullish Call on Prisons

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.