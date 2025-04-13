’Andrew Tate would strangle until…’: Court documents expose shocking assault claims made by 4 UK women

Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist, human trafficking and rape accused, had pointed a gun in a woman's face and said "you're going to do as I say or there'll be hell to pay", court documents have shown. The shocking revelations comes as four UK women sue social media influencer.

The revelation in the court documents as reported by BBC, details the horrendous nature of assault that Andrew Tate allegedly inflicted on the women. One said that Tate would strangulate her mid-coitus. She claimed that she would pass out from the assault and yet, the self-proclaimed misogynist would continue having sex with her.

The allegations made by the four UK women contain detailed accounts of rape, assault and coercive control by Andrew Tate.

One woman claimed Andrew Tate threatened to kill her, another says he made clear he would kill anyone who spoke to her, and a third claims Tate convinced her he had killed other people.

Also Read | Andrew Tate granted release from house arrest awaits trial for human trafficking

The kickboxer-turned-influencer Andrew Tate “would strangle her or grab her by her throat if she spoke back to him or said anything that he did not like… until she told him that she loved him or apologised for whatever he demanded at the time," as seen in the court documents.

Tate has denied the claims in a written defence submitted to the High Court, calling them a "pack of lies" and "gross fabrications".

Also Read | Women should not vote: Watch YouTuber explain why

Some of the allegations in the documents reported by the BBC include that Andrew Tate: Raped and strangled a woman who was working for his webcam business in 2015

Assaulted another woman who was also working for his webcam business at the same time

Strangled both of the above women so often that they developed red petechiae - spots from burst capillaries - in their eyes, a common side effect of asphyxia

Told a third claimant "I'm just debating whether to rape you or not" before raping and strangling her.

Strangled a fourth claimant, name changed to Sienna, during sex until she lost consciousness, and then continued to have sex with her.

She told the BBC that when she slept with Tate, the sex was initially consensual.

"But then, during sex, he started to strangle me. I passed out, and he carried on having sex with me," she said

Three of the women previously reported Andrew Tate to the police but in 2019, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to bring criminal charges. They are now seeking damages "arising from the assaults, batteries, and infliction of intentional harm", their civil claim states.

Also Read | Andrew Tate ban: 5 men who help challenge toxic masculinity

In her claim submitted to the court, Sienna also describes an alleged incident at Andrew flat in late 2014, where she saw a gun on his sofa. She says she "did not know if it was real or a replica".