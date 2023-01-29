Google has rolled out a new feature for Chrome users on Android. The feature allows users to lock Incognito tabs everytime they leave the app.

In a blog post, the company recently shared safety tips for Chrome users. One such tip was to lock the incognito tabs when a user leaves a Chrome session. When back, they will be able to access the incognito tab on Chrome using the biometric authentication.

In the post, Google said that the feature is available to all Chrome users on iOS and is rolling out to Android users as well.

How to enable incognito tab lock in Chrome

To do so, go to Chrome settings on your Android phone and tap on Privacy & Security. Here, turn ON the “Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome."

Once enabled, everytime you want to use the incognito tab after the device was locked, you will see a prompt to use the screen lock to access the tab. The feature will not impact the public tabs.

As mentioned above, the feature was introduced by Google while sharing tips on staying safe on Chrome for Data Privacy Day. Other tips are

- Running Chrome’s safety check on your desktop and mobile devices regularly. It will alert you if it detects compromised passwords or about harmful extensions.

- Clearing browsing data regularly to have more granular control. You will also be able to to delete individual items, from pages you visited to autofill entries.

- Enabling history sync or selecting Enhanced Safe Browsing for faster, proactive protection against dangerous websites, downloads and extensions

- Using Google Password Manager on iOS, Android and desktop. Google Password Manager can help you create, remember and autofill passwords on your computer or phone. It’s built directly into Chrome, and if you sync your passwords via Google Account, you can use your saved passwords in Chrome on your phone and laptop