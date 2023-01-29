Android users can now lock incognito tabs on Chrome2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 02:49 PM IST
- Once enabled, everytime you want to use the incognito tab after the device was locked, you will see a prompt to use the screen lock to access the tab.
Google has rolled out a new feature for Chrome users on Android. The feature allows users to lock Incognito tabs everytime they leave the app.
