Android users, remove these malware apps from your smartphone right now!
- Google has removed most of these apps from the Google Play Store, in case you have downloaded these apps on your device, it is advisable to remove these apps.
Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and the National Cyber Security Agency has discovered 203 malicious apps that are stealing data of Android smartphone users. These apps, listed below, contain malware that targets smartphones to extract data. While Google has removed most of these apps from the Google Play Store, in case you have downloaded these apps on your device, it is advisable to remove these apps.
