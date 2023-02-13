Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / News / Android users, remove these malware apps from your smartphone right now!

Android users, remove these malware apps from your smartphone right now!

3 min read . 03:22 PM IST Neha Saini
National Cyber Security Agency, Thailand has discovered 203 malicious apps (Representative Image)

  • Google has removed most of these apps from the Google Play Store, in case you have downloaded these apps on your device, it is advisable to remove these apps.

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and the National Cyber Security Agency has discovered 203 malicious apps that are stealing data of Android smartphone users. These apps, listed below, contain malware that targets smartphones to extract data. While Google has removed most of these apps from the Google Play Store, in case you have downloaded these apps on your device, it is advisable to remove these apps.

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and the National Cyber Security Agency has discovered 203 malicious apps that are stealing data of Android smartphone users. These apps, listed below, contain malware that targets smartphones to extract data. While Google has removed most of these apps from the Google Play Store, in case you have downloaded these apps on your device, it is advisable to remove these apps.

Here’s the list of apps

Here’s the list of apps

4K Pro Camera

4K Pro Camera

4K Wallpapers Auto Charger

4K Wallpapers Auto Charger

Advanced SMS

Advanced SMS

aipic - Magic Photo Editor

aipic - Magic Photo Editor

All Good PDF Scanner

All Good PDF Scanner

All Good Language Translate

All Good Language Translate

All Photo Translator

All Photo Translator

Art Filters

Art Filters

Astro + Horoscope Astrology

Astro + Horoscope Astrology

Astroline: The Daily Horoscope

Astroline: The Daily Horoscope

Auto Sticker Maker Studio

Auto Sticker Maker Studio

Avatar Maker Character Creator

Avatar Maker Character Creator

Baby Sticker - Track Milestones

Baby Sticker - Track Milestones

Bass Booster Volume Power Amp

Bass Booster Volume Power Amp

Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper

Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper

Battery Charging Animations Bubble - Effects

Battery Charging Animations Bubble - Effects

Beat.ly Music Video Maker

Beat.ly Music Video Maker

Beat maker Pro

Beat maker Pro

Beauty Filter

Beauty Filter

Blood Pressure Checker

Blood Pressure Checker

Blood Pressure Diary

Blood Pressure Diary

Blue Scanner

Blue Scanner

Blur Image

Blur Image

Caller Theme

Caller Theme

CallMe Phone Themes

CallMe Phone Themes

Call Skins

Call Skins

Camera Translator

Camera Translator

Care Message

Care Message

Cartoons Me

Cartoons Me

Cache Clear

Cache Clear

Chat Online

Chat Online

Chat SMS

Chat SMS

Chat Text SMS

Chat Text SMS

Classic Emoji Keyboard

Classic Emoji Keyboard

Classic Game Messenger

Classic Game Messenger

Coco camera v1:1

Coco camera v1:1

Come Messages

Come Messages

Contact Background

Contact Background

Cool Keyboard

Cool Keyboard

Cool Messages

Cool Messages

Creative 3D Launcher

Creative 3D Launcher

Creative Emoji Keyboard

Creative Emoji Keyboard

Custom Themes Keyboard

Custom Themes Keyboard

Cut, Paste

Cut, Paste

Dazz Cam- D3D Photo Effect

Dazz Cam- D3D Photo Effect

Dazzle - Insta stories editor

Dazzle - Insta stories editor

Dazzling Keyboard

Dazzling Keyboard

Design Maker

Design Maker

Desire Translate

Desire Translate

Direct Messenger

Direct Messenger

Dizzi

Dizzi

DJ it!

DJ it!

Drink Water

Drink Water

Drums: Play Beats & Drum Games

Drums: Play Beats & Drum Games

Easy PDF Scanner

Easy PDF Scanner

edjing Mix

edjing Mix

edjing Pro

edjing Pro

EmojiOne Keyboard

EmojiOne Keyboard

Emoji Theme Keyboard

Emoji Theme Keyboard

Equalizer + HD Music Player

Equalizer + HD Music Player

Equalizer Fx: Bass Booster app

Equalizer Fx: Bass Booster app

Fonts Emoji Keyboard

Fonts Emoji Keyboard

Frame

Frame

Frames

Frames

Freeglow Camera 1.0.0

Freeglow Camera 1.0.0

Funny Caller

Funny Caller

Funny Camera

Funny Camera

Funny Emoji Message

Funny Emoji Message

Funny Keyboard

Funny Keyboard

Funny Wallpapers - Live Screen

Funny Wallpapers - Live Screen

Gif Emoji Keyboard

Gif Emoji Keyboard

Girl Games: Unicorn Slime

Girl Games: Unicorn Slime

Guitar Play - Games & Songs

Guitar Play - Games & Songs

Guitar - real games & lessons

Guitar - real games & lessons

Guitar Tuner - Ukulele & Bass

Guitar Tuner - Ukulele & Bass

Halloween Coloring

Halloween Coloring

Handset - Second Photo Number

Handset - Second Photo Number

Heart Emoji Stickers

Heart Emoji Stickers

Highlight Story Cover Maker!

Highlight Story Cover Maker!

Hi Text SMS

Hi Text SMS

Horoscope 2019 and Palm Reader

Horoscope 2019 and Palm Reader

Hub - Story Templates Maker

Hub - Story Templates Maker

Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF

Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF

Hyper Cleaner: Clean Phone

Hyper Cleaner: Clean Phone

iCons - Icon Changer App

iCons - Icon Changer App

iMessager

iMessager

Impresso

Impresso

Instant Messenger

Instant Messenger

iWidget Pro

iWidget Pro

Jambl: DJ Band and Beat Maker

Jambl: DJ Band and Beat Maker

Jigsaw Puzzle

Jigsaw Puzzle

Karaoke Songs

Karaoke Songs

Like Palmistry

Like Palmistry

Life: Story Maker

Life: Story Maker

Light Messages

Light Messages

Live Wallpaper Maker: 4K Theme

Live Wallpaper Maker: 4K Theme

Loop Maker Pro

Loop Maker Pro

Lucky Life

Lucky Life

MasgicFX- Magic Video Editor 

MasgicFX- Magic Video Editor 

Magic Photo Editor

Magic Photo Editor

Memoristo: Brain Test, IQ Game

Memoristo: Brain Test, IQ Game

Memory Silent Camera

Memory Silent Camera

Menu Maker!

Menu Maker!

Meticulous Scanner

Meticulous Scanner

Metronome Pro - Beat & Tempo

Metronome Pro - Beat & Tempo

Metronome - Tap Tempo & Rhythm

Metronome - Tap Tempo & Rhythm

Mini PDF Scanner

Mini PDF Scanner

Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

Mood Balance: Self Care Tracker

Mood Balance: Self Care Tracker

Music Zen - Relaxing Sounds

Music Zen - Relaxing Sounds

MyCall - Call Personalization

MyCall - Call Personalization

Nebula: Horoscope & Astrology

Nebula: Horoscope & Astrology

Neon Theme Keyboard

Neon Theme Keyboard

NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers

NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers

Notes - reminders and lists

Notes - reminders and lists

Now QRcode Scan

Now QRcode Scan

One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator

One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator

Painting Photo Editor

Painting Photo Editor

Paper Doc Scanner

Paper Doc Scanner

Part Message

Part Message

Password Manager

Password Manager

Path - Horoscope & Astrology

Path - Horoscope & Astrology

PDF Scanner: Document Scan

PDF Scanner: Document Scan

Personal Message

Personal Message

Photo Collage

Photo Collage

Photo Editor & Background Eraser

Photo Editor & Background Eraser

Photo & Exisf Editor

Photo & Exisf Editor

Photo Filter and Effects

Photo Filter and Effects

Photo Remove Objects & Editor

Photo Remove Objects & Editor

Photo to Sketch

Photo to Sketch

Piano Crush

Piano Crush

Piano

Piano

Pista

Pista

Pixomatic

Pixomatic

Poco Launcher

Poco Launcher

Premium SMS

Premium SMS

Presets for Lightroom

Presets for Lightroom

Private Game Messages

Private Game Messages

Private Messenger

Private Messenger

Private SMS

Private SMS

Professional Messenger

Professional Messenger

Quick Talk Message

Quick Talk Message

Razer Keyboard & Theme

Razer Keyboard & Theme

RECOLLECT

RECOLLECT

Retouch & Cutout

Retouch & Cutout

Rich Theme Message

Rich Theme Message

Ringtones HD

Ringtones HD

ScanGuru

ScanGuru

Scanner App

Scanner App

Send SMS

Send SMS

Simple Note Scanner

Simple Note Scanner

SlidePic

SlidePic

Slimy

Slimy

Smart Messages

Smart Messages

Smart SMS Messages

Smart SMS Messages

Smart TV remote

Smart TV remote

Smile Emoji

Smile Emoji

Social Message

Social Message

SpreedPro Slow speed video edit

SpreedPro Slow speed video edit

Stickerfy: Sticker Maker

Stickerfy: Sticker Maker

Sticker Maker

Sticker Maker

Stickers & GIF

Stickers & GIF

Stock Wallpaper and Backgrounds

Stock Wallpaper and Backgrounds

Style Message

Style Message

Style Photo Collage

Style Photo Collage

Super-Hero Effect

Super-Hero Effect

Sweet Pics- Baby Photo Editor

Sweet Pics- Baby Photo Editor

Talent Photo Editor- Blur Focus

Talent Photo Editor- Blur Focus

Tangram App Lock

Tangram App Lock

TeasEar: ASMR Slime Antistress

TeasEar: ASMR Slime Antistress

Text SMS

Text SMS

Themes Chat Messenger

Themes Chat Messenger

Themes Photo Keyboard

Themes Photo Keyboard

Timestamp Camera

Timestamp Camera

ToonApp Cartoon Photo Editor

ToonApp Cartoon Photo Editor

Translate Camera - Speak On

Translate Camera - Speak On

Translator Guru: Voice & Text

Translator Guru: Voice & Text

UltraFX - Effect Video Maker

UltraFX - Effect Video Maker

Unicc QR Scanner

Unicc QR Scanner

Unique Keyboard

Unique Keyboard

Universal PDF Scanner

Universal PDF Scanner

Vanilla Snap Camera

Vanilla Snap Camera

Video Puzzles - Magic Puzzle

Video Puzzles - Magic Puzzle

Ringtones HD + Ringtone Maker

Ringtones HD + Ringtone Maker

VOCHI Video Effects Editor

VOCHI Video Effects Editor

Volume Booster Hearing Aid

Volume Booster Hearing Aid

Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer

Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer

Water Reminder

Water Reminder

WeDrum: Drums, Real Drum Games

WeDrum: Drums, Real Drum Games

Widget PLUS+ - Photo & Weather

Widget PLUS+ - Photo & Weather

Wow Beauty Camera

Wow Beauty Camera

Wow Translator

Wow Translator

Yoga - For Beginner to Advanced

Yoga - For Beginner to Advanced

YouToon - AI Cartoon Effect

YouToon - AI Cartoon Effect

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP