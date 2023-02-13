Android users, remove these malware apps from your smartphone right now!

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and the National Cyber Security Agency has discovered 203 malicious apps that are stealing data of Android smartphone users. These apps, listed below, contain malware that targets smartphones to extract data. While Google has removed most of these apps from the Google Play Store, in case you have downloaded these apps on your device, it is advisable to remove these apps.
4K Wallpapers Auto Charger
aipic - Magic Photo Editor
All Good Language Translate
Astro + Horoscope Astrology
Astroline: The Daily Horoscope
Auto Sticker Maker Studio
Avatar Maker Character Creator
Baby Sticker - Track Milestones
Bass Booster Volume Power Amp
Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper
Battery Charging Animations Bubble - Effects
Beat.ly Music Video Maker
Dazz Cam- D3D Photo Effect
Dazzle - Insta stories editor
Drums: Play Beats & Drum Games
Equalizer + HD Music Player
Equalizer Fx: Bass Booster app
Funny Wallpapers - Live Screen
Girl Games: Unicorn Slime
Guitar Play - Games & Songs
Guitar - real games & lessons
Guitar Tuner - Ukulele & Bass
Handset - Second Photo Number
Highlight Story Cover Maker!
Horoscope 2019 and Palm Reader
Hub - Story Templates Maker
Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF
Hyper Cleaner: Clean Phone
Jambl: DJ Band and Beat Maker
Live Wallpaper Maker: 4K Theme
MasgicFX- Magic Video Editor
Memoristo: Brain Test, IQ Game
Metronome Pro - Beat & Tempo
Metronome - Tap Tempo & Rhythm
Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message
Mood Balance: Self Care Tracker
Music Zen - Relaxing Sounds
MyCall - Call Personalization
Nebula: Horoscope & Astrology
Notes - reminders and lists
One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator
Path - Horoscope & Astrology
PDF Scanner: Document Scan
Photo Editor & Background Eraser
Photo Remove Objects & Editor
SpreedPro Slow speed video edit
Stock Wallpaper and Backgrounds
Sweet Pics- Baby Photo Editor
Talent Photo Editor- Blur Focus
TeasEar: ASMR Slime Antistress
ToonApp Cartoon Photo Editor
Translate Camera - Speak On
Translator Guru: Voice & Text
UltraFX - Effect Video Maker
Video Puzzles - Magic Puzzle
Ringtones HD + Ringtone Maker
VOCHI Video Effects Editor
Volume Booster Hearing Aid
Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer
WeDrum: Drums, Real Drum Games
Widget PLUS+ - Photo & Weather
Yoga - For Beginner to Advanced
YouToon - AI Cartoon Effect
