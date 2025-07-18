Subscribe

Andy Byron's wife drops surname, deletes Facebook page after Coldplay kiss cam catches Astronomer CEO and CPO's affair

Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, was allegedly caught with HR lead Kristin Cabot on Kiss Cam during Coldplay concert in Boston on July 16. After the incident, Andy Byron's wife dropped ‘Byron' surname and deleted her Facebook page.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated18 Jul 2025, 12:07 PM IST
Andy Byron's wife dropped her surname after Coldplay jumbotron caught Astronomer CEO and CPO's affair.
Andy Byron's wife dropped her surname after Coldplay jumbotron caught Astronomer CEO and CPO's affair. (Screengrab @X | Mrs, SpaceX)

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has taken the centre stage since Coldplay debacle. The chief of the tech company based in Cincinnati was caught in Kiss Cam on Wednesday, July 16, in a private moment with the company’s chief human resources officer, Kristin Cabot, in Boston. The issue escalated quickly and has taken social media by storm.

After Andy Byron was caught canoodling with his employee, his wife Megan Kerrigan Byron a well-known teacher and mother of two, dropped “Byron” from her surname on various online profiles. Following this move, she deleted her Facebook page, Page six reported. The social media page contained several family photos but became inaccessible on Thursday morning.

Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal

In the viral video, the businessman can be seen swaying with his hands wrapped around Astronomer's head HR as frontman Chris Martin unintentionally moved the “kiss cam” around Gillette Stadium. Realising that their secret was exposed, Andy Byron rushed to hide his face behind the barriers, while Astronomer's HR lead tried to hid her face with her hands.

The singer said, “Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy" as the entire stadium erupted in laughter.

Following public backlash, Byron reportedly deactivated his LinkedIn account and deleted a prior post praising the employee he was caught cheating with. According to The Post, the duo work together at the AI and data-based startup, which is valued at $1.2 billion.

Two years ago, Andy Byron became the CEO of Astronomer in July and in May this year, the company raised $93 million, backed by big firms like Bain Capital and Salesforce. Byron held key leadership roles in several technology-focused ventures before joining Astronomer. Based on a typical 1% to 5% equity stake in private startups like Astronomer, he is estimated to have a net worth between $12 million and $65 million, according to Economic Times.

 
