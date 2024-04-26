Anglo’s Stumbles Have Made It Prey for Mining’s Biggest Predator
When former boss Mark Cutifani left Anglo American Plc in mid-April 2022, things had rarely looked better for the century-old miner. Metals prices soared as the world emerged from lockdowns, the company had recently posted its best-ever annual profit and the popular industry veteran was handing over to a trusted lieutenant. Anglo stock hit a record the same day.
