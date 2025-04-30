Angolan president to arrive in India tomorrow on first state visit in 38 years; key pacts to be signed

Angola's President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenço will arrive in India on a State Visit from May 1 to 4, at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this will be the first bilateral State Visit to India by an Angolan head of state in 38 years, and will also be President Lourenço’s first visit to India in this capacity.

The visit will take place during a symbolic year for both nations, as India and Angola celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2025. President Lourenço will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several ministers, senior government officials, business representatives, and members of the media.

On May 3, 2025, President Lourenço will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will meet President Murmu, who will host a State Banquet in his honour. He will also hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to host a luncheon for the visiting dignitary.

A number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during the visit. These will likely focus on key areas such as energy cooperation, defence engagement, trade and investment, capacity-building, and development partnership.

On May 4, President Lourenço will participate in a business event in New Delhi that aims to promote commercial ties and investment opportunities between the two countries. Business leaders and stakeholders from India and Angola are expected to attend the event and explore potential collaborations in sectors like oil & gas, infrastructure, agriculture, and mining.

India and Angola share a warm and growing relationship, underpinned by a robust energy partnership. In 2023–24, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at USD 4.192 billion. Both countries also cooperate closely in multilateral forums, including mutual support at the United Nations.