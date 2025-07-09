Angry over ‘stale food’, Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad rains down punches on canteen worker; Fadnavis says ‘not right message’

Sanjay Gaikwad, a ruling Shiv Sena MLA, is being criticised after a video which showed him raining down punches on a MLAs' canteen operator in Mumbai for allegedly serving him “stale food” surfaced. The incident happened on Tuesday night, July 8.

When the video went viral, Sanjay Gaikwad alleged that he was served poor quality food. He also claimed that rodents roam freely in the kitchen, and several people have complained about finding lizards and bits of rope in their food.

The Buldhana MLA also stated his repeated pleas to the canteen staff to serve quality food fell to deaf ears.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also reacted to the controversy surrounding Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, saying “such conduct does not send right message.”

THE MLAs' HOSTEL SLAPPING CONTROVERSY The incident took place at the Akashvani MLA hostel in Mumbai, Maharashtra. In the video, Sanjay Gaikwad is seen berating the canteen operator and refusing to pay the bill.

The Shiv Sena MLA can be seen punching the man in the face while the other people look on silently.

‘MY OWN WAY’: SANJAY GAIKWAD DEFENDS SLAPPING ROW As the video went viral, Sanjay Gaikwad defended himself saying that he has complained about food multiple times.

“I ordered food at 10 PM yesterday, and after having the first bite, I felt there was something wrong... After smelling it, I found it was stale food. I went down and asked the manager who made it. I made everyone smell the food, and all of them found it stale. I explained to them again that they should make clean and good food, eating poison-like food is a health hazard,” he said.

He alleged, “Eggs 15 days old, non-veg 15-20 days old, vegetables 2-4 days old. Nearly 5,000-10,000 people eat here, and everyone has the same complaint. Someone has a lizard in their food, and someone has a rat or a rope.”

“If they do not still listen, then I have my own way of making them understand,” Sanjay Gaikwad said.