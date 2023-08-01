Angus Cloud, Euphoria's rising star passes away at 25

Angus Cloud, Euphoria's rising star passes away at 252 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST
- HBO informed in a statement that Cloud was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family.
Angus Cloud, the 25-year-old actor renowned for his portrayal of Fezco "Fez" O'Neill, the drug dealer in the HBO series "Euphoria," has passed away.
Angus Cloud, the 25-year-old actor renowned for his portrayal of Fezco "Fez" O'Neill, the drug dealer in the HBO series "Euphoria," has passed away.
As reported by AP, his publicist, Cait Bailey, confirmed that Cloud died on Monday at his family residence in Oakland, California. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.
As reported by AP, his publicist, Cait Bailey, confirmed that Cloud died on Monday at his family residence in Oakland, California. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.
In a heartfelt statement, Cloud's family bid farewell to their beloved member, describing him as not only an artist but also a cherished friend, brother, and son, AP reported.
In a heartfelt statement, Cloud's family bid farewell to their beloved member, describing him as not only an artist but also a cherished friend, brother, and son, AP reported.
“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the family said. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the family said. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone," his family added.
“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone," his family added.
Before his role in "Euphoria," Angus Cloud had no prior acting experience. It was during a chance encounter while walking down the streets of New York that casting scout Eléonore Hendricks spotted him. Initially, Cloud was hesitant, assuming it might be a scam, AP reported.
Before his role in "Euphoria," Angus Cloud had no prior acting experience. It was during a chance encounter while walking down the streets of New York that casting scout Eléonore Hendricks spotted him. Initially, Cloud was hesitant, assuming it might be a scam, AP reported.
However, after meeting with casting director Jennifer Venditti and series creator Sam Levinson, he was eventually offered a co-starring role alongside Zendaya in the series for its first two seasons.
However, after meeting with casting director Jennifer Venditti and series creator Sam Levinson, he was eventually offered a co-starring role alongside Zendaya in the series for its first two seasons.
As reported by AP, due to his compelling portrayal of Fez, some people speculated that Cloud and the character were one and the same. However, Cloud rejected this notion, asserting that he was distinct from the character he portrayed.
As reported by AP, due to his compelling portrayal of Fez, some people speculated that Cloud and the character were one and the same. However, Cloud rejected this notion, asserting that he was distinct from the character he portrayed.
“It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple," Cloud told Variety. "I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me."
“It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple," Cloud told Variety. "I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me."
However, the third season of “Euphoria" hasn't yet begun filming.
However, the third season of “Euphoria" hasn't yet begun filming.
“There was no one quite like Angus," Levinson said in a statement. "He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."
“There was no one quite like Angus," Levinson said in a statement. "He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."
AP reported citing HBO, said, in a statement that Cloud "was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."
AP reported citing HBO, said, in a statement that Cloud "was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."