Anil Ambani heads to Delhi ED headquarters for questioning in ₹17,000 crore loan fraud case: Watch video

Anil Ambani has left his residence and is on his way to Delhi to appear for the questioning in the alleged ₹17,000-crore loan fraud case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier summoned Anil Ambani for questioning as part of its ongoing probe into a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud worth crores of rupees against his group companies.

He has been directed to appear at the ED headquarters in Delhi today, August 5.

Earlier on Friday, August 1, the federal probe agency had also notified a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the 66-year-old businessman in connection with the loan fraud case. The Look Out Circular will stop Anil Ambani from travelling abroad.

After Anil Ambani deposes, the businessman will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to news agencies, some executives of his group companies have also been summoned in connection with the case.

The move comes almost a week after the ED launched a search operation at 35 premises, 50 companies and over 25 persons linked to a money laundering case against Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAGA) Companies. Also Read | Why has ED issued a Lookout Circular against Anil Ambani: All we know

The raids, conducted on July 24, followed an ED investigation into money laundering by RAAGA companies, initiated after the CBI registered a First Information Report.

The action pertains to alleged financial irregularities and collective loan “diversion” pegged at more than ₹17,000 crore by multiple group companies of Anil Ambani, including Reliance Infrastructure (R Infra).

According to the reports, the agency ound that R Infra had allegedly “diverted” funds disguised as inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) to Reliance Group companies through a company named CLE.

To avoid approvals and audits, R Infra allegedly did not disclose CLE as its “related party”.

Meanwhile, a Reliance Group spokesperson has said that allegation was a 10-year-old matter and the company had stated in its financial statements that its exposure was only around ₹6,500 crore.

"Through mandatory mediation proceedings conducted by a retired Supreme Court judge and the mediation award filed before the Hon'ble Bombay High Court, Reliance Infrastructure arrived at a settlement to recover its 100 per cent exposure of ₹6,500 crore," it said.