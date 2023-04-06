Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, to join BJP

Anil Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister AK Antony, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. The development comes days after Anil Antony resigned from all Congress posts after differences with the party over his tweets against the controversial BBC documentary -- "India: The Modi Question" -- on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

