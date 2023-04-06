Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, to join BJP

Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, to join BJP

1 min read . 03:22 PM IST Livemint
Senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony quit Congress, blaming 'growing intolerance and sycophancy in the organisation'

  • Anil Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister AK Antony, will join the BJP today in Kerala

Anil Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister AK Antony, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. The development comes days after Anil Antony resigned from all Congress posts after differences with the party over his tweets against the controversial BBC documentary -- "India: The Modi Question" -- on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Anil Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister AK Antony, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. The development comes days after Anil Antony resigned from all Congress posts after differences with the party over his tweets against the controversial BBC documentary -- "India: The Modi Question" -- on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP