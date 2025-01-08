With Justin Trudeau stepping down, Anita Anand emerges as a key contender for PM. Her Indian heritage and political priorities could reshape Canada-India relations, addressing trade, immigration, and defence, amid ongoing tensions between the countries.

Canada's Transport Minister Anita Anand is in the race to become the next Prime Minister of the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his decision to step down on January 6 ahead of the 2025 elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The next federal election in Canada is scheduled on or before October 20, 2025.

Trudeau's announcement has sparked speculation over who will succeed him till the next election. Indian-origin leader, Anita Anand, is among the top contenders, according to media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is Anita Anand? Anand is the current Minister of Transport and Internal Trade in Canada. Born and raised in rural Nova Scotia, Anand moved to Ontario in 1985. She and her husband, John, raised their four children in Oakville.

Anand has held many positions during her career. She was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Oakville in 2019. Anand also served as Minister of Public Services and Procurement from 2019 to 2021, and as President of the Treasury Board and Minister of National Defence. She is likely to be the interim prime minister, holding office till polls.

What could it mean for India? Anand as Canadian prime minister could have implications for India, keeping in mind her background and policy priorities. Some of the implications could be: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With her Indian roots, Anand may prioritise fostering closer ties with India. Given the country’s interest in expanding its presence in the Indo-Pacific region, this could mean facilitating bilateral trade agreements.

Anand may likely push for more people-to-people connections, considering the significant Indian diaspora in the country.

Canada is home to one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world, with over 1.8 million individuals of Indian origin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Immigration Backlogs Anand may address immigration backlogs and take steps to handle anti-India sentiment and extremist narratives within sections of the diaspora in Canada, experts said. Given her tenure as Canada’s Defence Minister, Anand might promote closer defence cooperation with India.

Trudeau's resignation comes at a time when Canada was caught in a row with India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Ottawa has alleged Indian involvement in the assassination.

The Canada-India relationship has been under strain since Trudeau alleged that New Delhi was involved in the shooting of the Khalistani terrorist outside a Sikh temple in Surrey in June 2023, straining relations between two countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India-Canada Ties Trudeau alleged that Canada believed “agents of the Indian government" were involved in the killing. India dismissed the allegation and accused Canada of trying to court the Khalistani population ahead of the federal elections.

Anand’s Indian heritage might as well mean a shift in foreign policy dynamics in the country in the run-up to polls. She might advocate stronger collaboration with India on climate change, clean energy, and technology.

Her government would need to navigate domestic political pressures related to Khalistani elements in Canada, the main reason for strained ties with India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Next Liberal Party Leader

Diplomatic ties between India and Canada could significantly improve if she adopts a different approach towards New Delhi.

However, if she continues Trudeau approach, bilateral relations between the two nations could deteriorate further. And if the Liberal Party emerges victorious in the next election, Canada's relationship with India will largely depend on the leader it selects in the coming weeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}