Anmi urges Maha govt to allow stockbrokers to commute in train

Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) has put forward an application to the ministry of transport and parliamentary affairs in Maharashtra requesting that the staff of stockbroking and depository services should be allowed to travel in local trains in Mumbai.

“Stock markets are critical for the economy and as such its various constituents are important financial market institutions. Further, they should be allowed to commute so as to ensure that these establishments function smoothly," Anmi said in its letter to the government.

Anmi submitted an application stating that despite Maharashtra and the ministry of home affairs declaring stockbroking and depository services as essential services, such staff was not allowed to commute in local trains. Given the magnitude and nature of work in the broking industry, the broking houses require their staff in offices to maintain trading services and assist in technological issues.

Following the government order on 13 April 2021 issued by Maharashtra, stockbrokers were declared as essential financial services. “The order (point no. 2, Section 10) mentioned that all offices of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registered infrastructure institutions such as stock exchanges, depositories, clearing corporations etc. and other intermediaries registered with Sebi were to be considered as essential financial services from 7 June 2021," said Anmi.

The brokers body is yet to receive a response from the state government.

Anmi is a pan-India body comprising around 900 trading members across the country and around 350 broking houses in Mumbai alone.

