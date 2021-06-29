Anmi urges Maha govt to allow stockbrokers to commute in train

Following the government order on 13 April 2021 issued by Maharashtra, stockbrokers were declared as essential financial services. “The order (point no. 2, Section 10) mentioned that all offices of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registered infrastructure institutions such as stock exchanges, depositories, clearing corporations etc. and other intermediaries registered with Sebi were to be considered as essential financial services from 7 June 2021," said Anmi.

