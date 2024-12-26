Anna University sexual assault: A Biryani vendor was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl student from Anna University in Chennai, sparking outrage in political and student circles in Tamil Nadu. The incident drew attention from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief and actor Vijay, who demanded swift legal action and “appropriate punishment” for the accused.

In a statement on his social media handle on X, actor Vijay said the news of sexual assault on a student of Anna University was “deeply shocking and painful”.

Vijay said, “Although the police have informed that a person who sexually assaulted has been arrested, I urge the Tamil Nadu government to take swift legal action against him and ensure appropriate punishment. Also, if anyone else is involved in this heinous crime, appropriate action should also be taken against them promptly.”

Urging the MK Stalin government to take measures to ensure women safety in public places, Vijay said, “Using the Nirbhaya fund allocated every year, we should identify places where women are not safe and install smart poles there, install facilities including emergency buttons, CCTV cameras, telephones, ensure women's safety in all city buses, provide women's toilet facilities in public places, provide emergency telephones and mobile apps for women's safety, and ensure the safety of women in all places including educational institutions, private institutions and public places.”

He added, “In addition to implementing all these, we should also continuously monitor whether these are fully functional.” Also Read | 99% cases of sexual assaults go unreported, govt data shows

Meanwhile, the Biryani seller has been taken into police custody and is being interrogated for the crime. The police formed four special teams to nab the accused in the alleged sexual assault of a college student.

ANNA UNIVERSITY SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE A student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted in Chennai. Police have arrested a 37-year old man, who sells biryani on the pavement, in connection with the case.

The victim said she was talking to a friend on December 23 when she was intimidated by few persons, who later sexually assaulted her.

“During investigation, based on scientific evidence, Gnanasekaran of Kottur (a neighbourhood near the college) has been arrested for this crime. The suspect has given a confessional statement. He is doing business by running a biryani shop on the pavement,” police said.