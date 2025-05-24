Another arrested for ‘spying for Pak’: Gujarat man shared info related to BSF, IAF with Pakistan agent

A Kachchh man has been arrested “for sharing information related to BSF and IAF with a Pakistani agent”, Gujarat ATS SP K. Siddharth said. This comes after eleven people, comprising renowned travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra, were nabbed in the last week for allegedly spying for Pakistan post Operation Sindoor.

“Gujarat ATS arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil, a multipurpose health worker from Kachchh... We had information that he had been sharing information related to BSF and IAF with a Pakistani agent... The accused was called here for a preliminary investigation on May 1. It was revealed that during June-July 2023, Sahdev Singh Gohil had come in contact with a girl named Aditi Bharadwaj through WhatsApp,” K. Siddharth said.

He mentioned, “While speaking to her, he came to know that she was a Pakistani agent. She asked for photos and videos of the BSF and IAF sites, which were under construction or newly constructed. He started sharing photos and videos through WhatsApp... At the beginning of 2025, he bought a SIM card on his Aadhaar Card and activated WhatsApp on that number for Aditi Bharadwaj with the help of OTP... After that, all photos and videos related to BSF and IAF were shared on that number.”

“He was also paid ₹40,000 in cash by an unidentified man... His phone was sent to the FSL. The WhatsApp numbers under Aditi Bharadwaj's name were being operated from Pakistan. We have registered a case against Sahdev Singh Gohil and Pakistani agent Aditi Bharadwaj under sections 61 and 148 of BNS. Sahdev Singh Gohil has been arrested,” K. Siddharth added.

Delhi man arrested on espionage charges The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had earlier nabbed Mohammad Harun, a resident of Seelampur in Delhi, on charges of spying and maintaining links with Pakistani agents, comprising officials connected to Islamabad’s government and military. He visited Pakistan 17 days prior to the Pahalgam terror attack, his family stated, ANI reported.