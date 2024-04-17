Another Government Shutdown Would Accomplish Nothing
Republican infighting has created pointless gridlock. It’s time to end this recurrent charade.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- If the baseline requirement of a functional government is keeping the lights on, the US doesn’t have much of a government. With House Republicans unable to pass essential spending bills, yet another federal shutdown appears imminent. It would be the 21st funding lapse since the modern budget process was enacted.Notionally, the fight this time is about fiscal restraint. As the deadline nears to pass the 12 appropriations bills needed to fund the government next year, negotiations have stalled. A group of House Republicans is committed to opposing even a temporary extension of existing funding, demanding steep spending cuts and a series of unrelated concessions — new border-security measures, reduced military aid to Ukraine, an end to “the Left’s cancerous woke policies in the Pentagon" — that stand no chance of passing the Democratic Senate. Unless House Speaker Kevin McCarthy can deliver a viable deal, funding will expire at midnight on Sept. 30.What’s left to say about this recurrent charade?One fact that bears repeating is that shutdowns are harmful. With hundreds of thousands of government workers likely to be furloughed — and their paychecks suspended — services for seniors and veterans could be impeded, payments to contractors and vendors deferred, parks and museums shut, health and safety inspections curtailed, scientific research halted, federal investigations tabled, key economic data releases postponed, loans to small businesses cut off, and more. Crucial regulatory functions could be inhibited across the government.