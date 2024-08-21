After Badlapur, sexual assault case in Akola school: Principal says ‘…not aware,’ 6 girls complain, teacher arrested

A school teacher in Maharashtra's Akola, accused of molesting six girls, was arrested on Tuesday evening after the victims filed a complaint. The development comes just days after Badlapur sexual abuse case in which two 4-year-old children were sexually assaulted in a school.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published21 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST
The Police Superintendent said cases under sections 74 and 75 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act were registered in connection with sexual assault of 6 girls at a school in Maharashtra's Akola district.
The Police Superintendent said cases under sections 74 and 75 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act were registered in connection with sexual assault of 6 girls at a school in Maharashtra’s Akola district.

After the Badlapur school sexual abuse case, another assault case from Maharashtra is in the spotlight. Following complaints from six school girls, the police arrested a school teacher from Maharashtra's Akola district on August 21, under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, according to an ANI report quoting sources.

"There was a program in the school yesterday...After the program was over the teacher went to meet the students of class 7-8. Some 4-5 girls said that they were harassed, then we came to know about this, until then we were not aware of any such thing," ANI quoted the Principal of the school, Ravindra Samdur, as saying.

Also Read | Badlapur sexual assault case: Thane police arrests 40 people | Top Updates

The arrested school teacher has been identified as Pramod Manohar Sardar. After recording the statements of the victims, the police apprehended the assailant under the POCSO Act.

Superintendent of Police Akolka Bachchan Singh said, “Akola Police received a complaint of molestation of six school girls by Pramod Manohar Sardar, a teacher of the Zilla Parishad School in Kajikhed. Police immediately arrested the accused teacher and recorded the statements of the victim girls,” reported ANI.

Also Read | Badlapur sexual assault case: Thane police arrests 40 people | Top Updates

The Police Superintendent further informed ANI that cases under sections 74 and 75 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act were registered. Meanwhile, the police officer said further investigation into the case is underway.

This incident comes days after the Badlapur sexual assault case, which sparked widespread protests in Maharashtra. On Tuesday, protestors blocked train tracks at Badlapur railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district while agitating against the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls in the washroom of a school. Subsequently, services of local and long-distance trains had to be suspended and diverted.

Also Read | Badlapur sexual abuse case: Train services resume, police disperse protesters

The victims were students of a pre-primary class at a co-ed school in Badlapur. They were sexually assaulted by the 23-year-old male sweeper on August 12-13. The toilet for girls in the school was not supervised by female staff and the sweeper was hired on a contract basis, school authorities said, according to media reports.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST
HomeNewsAfter Badlapur, sexual assault case in Akola school: Principal says ‘…not aware,’ 6 girls complain, teacher arrested

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    140.60
    12:46 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    5.25 (3.88%)

    Tata Steel

    152.75
    12:46 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -1.25 (-0.81%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.00
    12:46 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -3.1 (-0.94%)

    Bandhan Bank

    202.20
    12:46 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    5.15 (2.61%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,330.70
    12:30 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    180.3 (8.38%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    876.85
    12:31 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    66.3 (8.18%)

    Castrol India

    270.00
    12:31 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    19.1 (7.61%)

    Just Dial

    1,358.40
    12:31 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    91.9 (7.26%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.001,571.00
      Chennai
      74,031.001,216.00
      Delhi
      73,312.00-143.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.00502.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue