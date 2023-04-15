Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was safely evacuated on Saturday following an explosion that occurred just moments before he was set to deliver a speech in Wakayama, a city in western Japan.

Reports indicate that a smoke-like object was thrown in the direction of the prime minister.

As per media reports, footage from the scene showed the man wearing glasses and a mask and carrying a rucksack when he was apprehended.

APK noted, “In the audience, he held a silver cylinder and made a hand motion like lighting a lighter."

This incident comes less than 10 months after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally attacked while addressing a political event.

During a campaign speech for a Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) candidate in July 2022, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot from behind at close range with a homemade firearm while outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City, Nara Prefecture.

Shinzo Abe, who was 67 years old, sustained multiple bullet wounds to his neck and chest during the attack. After being fired upon twice, he experienced cardiac arrest, collapsed, and began bleeding.

Abe was promptly taken to the hospital at 12:20 pm but unfortunately succumbed to his gunshot injuries at 5:03 pm local time.

The 41-year-old suspect harboured a grudge against the Unification Church (UC), as it was accused of compelling its members to make excessive donations that resulted in his mother's financial ruin.

Tetsuya utilized a homemade firearm to carry out the assassination of the prime minister. Abe's event in Nara was organized with limited advance notice, and the specifics of his appearance were solely disclosed to his followers.

Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020, when he was forced to step down due to the debilitating bowel condition ulcerative colitis.