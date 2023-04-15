Another Shinzo Abe-like assassination? Attack on Japanese PM sparks comparisons2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 10:49 AM IST
- This incident comes less than 10 months after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally attacked while addressing a political event.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was safely evacuated on Saturday following an explosion that occurred just moments before he was set to deliver a speech in Wakayama, a city in western Japan.
