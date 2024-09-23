Another train derailment attempt busted? Punjab police recover ‘9 iron rods’ on Delhi-Bathinda Express tracks

Train mishaps and attempts to derail trains have been taking the rounds recently. In the latest incident reported from Punjab's Bathinda, the Government Railway Police spotted nine iron rods from the tracks of the Delhi-Bathinda Express on Sunday, September 22.

However, the motive behind the move remains unknown. The Railway Police registered a case against unknown persons, and a probe into the matter is underway. “9 iron rods have been recovered from the spot. Government Railway Police has registered a case against unknown persons, and further investigation is being done,” Hindustan Times reported, quoting Government Railway Police Investigating Officer from Bathinda, Shavinder Kumar.

This adds to the recent discovery of several suspicious items along railway tracks across the country. Meanwhile, the investigating agencies suggest they could be part of conspiracies to derail trains.

On Sunday, a JTTN goods train in Uttar Pradesh en route to Prayagraj from Kanpur narrowly avoided disaster after the driver spotted an empty gas cylinder on the tracks. He promptly applied emergency brakes to bring the train to a halt near Prempur station and successfully managed to avert a “major train accident”.

Chief Public Relations Officers (CPRO) of Northern Central Railway said, “Railway IOW (Inspector of Work), security and other teams examined the cylinder and removed it from the tracks. Upon inspection, it was found that the 5-litre cylinder was empty. Directions have been given to investigate the matter.”

Railway track tampered in Gujarat On Saturday, unidentified persons allegedly tampered with a railway track in Gujarat's Surat in a purported attempt to derail trains. According to police officials, the authorities found that fish plates had been removed and several bolts were loosened.

Another accident was reported on September 20. The loco pilot of the Doon Express averted a major mishap after he spotted horizontally placed iron rods on railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. According to officials, this event points to an act of attempted sabotage.