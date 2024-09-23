Another train derailment attempt busted? Punjab police recover ‘9 iron rods’ on Delhi-Bathinda Express tracks

In Punjab, nine iron rods were found on the Delhi-Bathinda Express tracks. This incident is part of a series of recent purported train derailment acts suggesting possible sabotage attempts across the country.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published23 Sep 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Train safety is under scrutiny following several incidents as iron rods were reportedly discovered on Delhi-Bathinda Express tracks in Punjab.
Train safety is under scrutiny following several incidents as iron rods were reportedly discovered on Delhi-Bathinda Express tracks in Punjab.(AFP)

Train mishaps and attempts to derail trains have been taking the rounds recently. In the latest incident reported from Punjab's Bathinda, the Government Railway Police spotted nine iron rods from the tracks of the Delhi-Bathinda Express on Sunday, September 22.

However, the motive behind the move remains unknown. The Railway Police registered a case against unknown persons, and a probe into the matter is underway. “9 iron rods have been recovered from the spot. Government Railway Police has registered a case against unknown persons, and further investigation is being done,” Hindustan Times reported, quoting Government Railway Police Investigating Officer from Bathinda, Shavinder Kumar.

NIA steps in to probe Bhiwani-Prayagraj Express derailment attempt in Kanpur

This adds to the recent discovery of several suspicious items along railway tracks across the country. Meanwhile, the investigating agencies suggest they could be part of conspiracies to derail trains.

On Sunday, a JTTN goods train in Uttar Pradesh en route to Prayagraj from Kanpur narrowly avoided disaster after the driver spotted an empty gas cylinder on the tracks. He promptly applied emergency brakes to bring the train to a halt near Prempur station and successfully managed to avert a “major train accident”.

Bihar news: 13 trains diverted as 4 wagons of mechanical rake derails

Chief Public Relations Officers (CPRO) of Northern Central Railway said, “Railway IOW (Inspector of Work), security and other teams examined the cylinder and removed it from the tracks. Upon inspection, it was found that the 5-litre cylinder was empty. Directions have been given to investigate the matter.”

Kalindi Express derailment: LPG cylinder placed on tracks to derail train

Railway track tampered in Gujarat

On Saturday, unidentified persons allegedly tampered with a railway track in Gujarat's Surat in a purported attempt to derail trains. According to police officials, the authorities found that fish plates had been removed and several bolts were loosened.

Another accident was reported on September 20. The loco pilot of the Doon Express averted a major mishap after he spotted horizontally placed iron rods on railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. According to officials, this event points to an act of attempted sabotage.

(With agency inputs)


First Published:23 Sep 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Another train derailment attempt busted? Punjab police recover '9 iron rods' on Delhi-Bathinda Express tracks

      

