Explainer: Why lowering the NEET-PG qualifying cut-off has triggered a storm?
The NEET-PG 2025 qualifying cut-off was reduced dramatically to address over 18,000 unfilled medical seats. The IMA views this as beneficial for doctors, while FORDA argues it threatens merit-based selection and medical education integrity.
New Delhi: India’s National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on 13 January lowered the qualifying cut-off marks for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 in a bid to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats. The decision, taken after a request from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), has sparked a fierce debate, with the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), which represents junior doctors, calling it “arbitrary" and warning that it undermines the credibility of the medical profession.