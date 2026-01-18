Explainer: Why lowering the NEET-PG qualifying cut-off has triggered a storm?

New Delhi: India’s National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on 13 January lowered the qualifying cut-off marks for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 in a bid to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats. The decision, taken after a request from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), has sparked a fierce debate, with the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), which represents junior doctors, calling it “arbitrary" and warning that it undermines the credibility of the medical profession.

To ensure the “optimal utilisation" of seats, the General/Economically Weaker Section (EWS) cut-off was slashed from 276 marks (50th percentile) to 103 marks (7th percentile), while the SC/ST/OBC threshold was lowered from 235 marks (40th percentile) to the zero percentile—making candidates with scores as low as minus 40 out of 800 eligible for counselling. Mint explains the controversy as nearly 18,000 postgraduate medical seats across government and private colleges remain vacant even after the second round of counselling in 2025.

What are the new revised scores for NEET-PG 2025 compared to the original thresholds?

The General/EWS cut-off has been dropped from 276 marks (50th percentile) to 103 marks (7th percentile). More drastically, the qualifying cut-off for SC/ST/OBC candidates was lowered from 235 marks (40th percentile) to the 0th percentile, making candidates with scores as low as minus 40 out of 800 eligible for counselling for postgraduate medical programmes. To be sure, eligibility for counselling does not guarantee admission, which depends on seat availability, preferences, and the allotment process.

Why was this drastic reduction implemented after round-2 of counselling?

The revision was triggered because over 18,000 PG seats remained unfilled across government and private medical colleges after the second round of counselling in December. The government wants to ensure “optimal utilisation" of these seats to expand India’s pool of trained specialists and prevent the loss of valuable educational resources.

Also Read | Mid-sized Indian hospital chains bulk up as consolidation looms

Why does the IMA support this decision as a "victory" for doctors?

The IMA, a national body of allopathic doctors, stated that vacant seats cause “undue stress" and excessive workload for existing resident doctors. They maintain that because all candidates are already MBBS-qualified doctors, expanding eligibility does not result in a “dilution of academic standards" but simply allows more doctors to enter specialized training. Dr. Dilip Bhanushali, president, IMA, said that the move to lower eligibility criteria is welcome, and this will ensure that no seats go vacant, increasing the manpower in the medical sector.

Why is FORDA strongly opposing the revision?

FORDA claims the move is "unprecedented" and undermines the sanctity of merit-based selection. They specifically allege that this "slash" favours private medical colleges by allowing them to fill seats with lower-scoring candidates at exorbitant fees, prioritizing institutional profits over student welfare. Critics such as Dr. Neeraj Bedi, former medical superintendent at a private medical college in Bhopal, said that allowing candidates with negative marks to qualify for specialist medical courses undermines the vision of a healthy nation. Dr. Bedi further said, “Imagine a surgeon who couldn’t even score zero on an exam now becoming a specialist with a score of minus 40. Vacant seats do not justify compromising medical education. To become a 'Viksit Bharat,' we first need a healthy nation, and a healthy nation is built on the foundation of high-quality doctors and rigorous medical training," he said.

Why do these two organizations have such different opinions on the same issue?

The two organizations prioritize different aspects of the healthcare system. The IMA focuses on systemic capacity, viewing empty seats as a failure of public health infrastructure that strains current resources. In contrast, FORDA focuses on professional integrity, fearing that lowering eligibility bars devalues the rigorous preparation of doctors and erodes public trust by allowing “subpar candidates" to manage critical patient care.

Does the revised cut-off allow lower-scoring candidates to sidestep merit?

No. According to the government, admissions remain strictly merit-based, determined by the original NEET-PG rank and candidate preferences. Allotments are only made through authorized counselling mechanisms, ensuring a higher-ranked doctor always receives preference over a lower-ranked one.