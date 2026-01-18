Explainer: Why lowering the NEET-PG qualifying cut-off has triggered a storm?

Why is FORDA strongly opposing the revision?

FORDA claims the move is "unprecedented" and undermines the sanctity of merit-based selection. They specifically allege that this "slash" favours private medical colleges by allowing them to fill seats with lower-scoring candidates at exorbitant fees, prioritizing institutional profits over student welfare. Critics such as Dr. Neeraj Bedi, former medical superintendent at a private medical college in Bhopal, said that allowing candidates with negative marks to qualify for specialist medical courses undermines the vision of a healthy nation. Dr. Bedi further said, “Imagine a surgeon who couldn’t even score zero on an exam now becoming a specialist with a score of minus 40. Vacant seats do not justify compromising medical education. To become a 'Viksit Bharat,' we first need a healthy nation, and a healthy nation is built on the foundation of high-quality doctors and rigorous medical training," he said.