Anshu Jain, Deutsche Bank's ex-CEO, dies after 5-year battle with cancer
Anshu Jain, the former co-chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, died on Saturday following a five-year battle with duodenal cancer
Anshu Jain, the former co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank AG, died on Saturday following a five-year battle with duodenal cancer, his family said in a statement. Anshu Jain was 59 years old. In the statement, his family said that Anshu Jain was diagnosed with duodenal cancer in January 2017.
“We are deeply saddened that our beloved husband, son, and father, Anshu Jain, passed away overnight," his family said in a statement.
Anshu Jain was president of Cantor Fitzgerald since 2017. Before joining Cantor Fitzgerald, Anshu Jain was co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank AG.
Anshu Jain outlived his initial diagnosis, made in January 2017, by four years “through a combination of exhaustive personal research, tactical skill, amazing caregivers, and sheer force of will," his’s family wrote.
“There are few reliable statistics for life expectancy for stomach cancer in the third, fourth, and fifth years, because so few people survive these milestones," the statement read. “To his last day, Anshu stood by his lifelong determination to ‘not be a statistic.’"
Tiger Watch, the wildlife conservation group with which Anshu Jain was associated, tweeted on Saturday about his death. It said, “It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Sh. Anshu Jain this morning. Mr. Jain was a crucial supporter of @watch_tiger and numerous other #wildlifeconservation interventions across #India. We have lost a dear friend and India’s wildlife an ardent champion."
Born in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Anshu Jain was the son of a civil servant. He rose to Wall Street’s highest ranks and transformed one of Europe’s most prominent lending institutions into a global trading powerhouse.
He nurtured generations of traders as he rose through the ranks of Deutsche Bank. Many of the risk-takers and bankers he led have gone on to work for Wall Street’s largest banks and technology firms.
Anshu Jain most recently recruited teams of traders from larger rivals to work at Cantor Fitzgerald as that firm’s chief, Howard Lutnick, expanded ambitions in trading and relationships with global investors.
(With agency inputs)
