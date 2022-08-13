Anshu Jain, Deutsche Bank's ex-CEO, dies after 5-year battle with cancer

Tiger Watch, the wildlife conservation group with which Anshu Jain was associated, tweeted on Saturday about his death. It said, “It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Sh. Anshu Jain this morning. Mr. Jain was a crucial supporter of @watch_tiger and numerous other #wildlifeconservation interventions across #India. We have lost a dear friend and India’s wildlife an ardent champion."

