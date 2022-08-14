Home / News / Anshu Jain tributes laud ex-Deutsche Bank chief’s humanity, leadership
Anshu Jain tributes laud ex-Deutsche Bank chief’s humanity, leadership
2 min read.14 Aug 2022Livemint( with inputs from Bloomberg )
Tributes from Wall Street and beyond poured in for Anshu Jain, the former co-chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank AG, who died at the age of 59 after a five-year battle with cancer
Tributes from Wall Street and beyond poured in for Anshu Jain, the Indian-origin Cantor Fitzgerald president and former co-chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank AG, who died at the age of 59 after a five-year battle with cancer. Anshu Jain's death was mourned by c-workers who hailed his humanity, intellect and leadership.
Below is a selection of comments on Jain, from Garth Ritchie, the former head of corporate and investment banking at Deutsche Bank, to Larry Fink, chairman of BlackRock Inc.
Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank, said, "Anyone who worked with Anshu experienced a passionate leader of intellectual brilliance. His energy and loyalty to the bank left a great impression on many of us."
Garth Ritchie, CEO of Centricus Asset Management Limited, and ex-head of corporate and investment banking at Deutsche Bank, tweeted to say that: “Anshu Jain was exceptional - yet his intellect & competitive nature stood out for me. I am grateful for the teaching, the coaching and all the opportunities, not to mention the gimme putts. #AnshuJain you will be missed. Rest In Peace Boss. Sincere condolences to Geetika &family."
Gary Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. president and economic adviser to President Donald Trump said, "Anshu was always a great competitor and a force in the market. His knowledge, creativity and wisdom will be missed."
Howard Lutnick, chief executive officer of Cantor Fitzgerald, said Anshu Jain brought a wealth of experience and wisdom as the president.
“Anshu was the consummate professional who brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to his role as President. He will be remembered as an extraordinary leader, partner, and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all of us and by all who knew him," he said.
Larry Fink, BlackRock Inc.’s chairman, wrote in a LinkedIn post: “I got to know Anshu while he was at Merrill Lynch and we stayed close as his career grew, including his time at Deutsche. I will always be grateful for the time we had together. He will be remembered for his leadership in financial services and his deep commitment to conservation."
Rajeev Misra, head of the SoftBank Vision Fund who was previously head of credit and emerging markets at Deutsche Bank, said, "I have known Anshu as a school mate for 50 years since 1972. A few salient dimensions that come to mind, among many -- someone with very high integrity and a sense of fairness, multidimensional deep passions ranging from sports, geopolitics, love of wildlife, photography, making friends with smart people and a desire to win in anything he did. Anshu touched hundreds of lives and left a deep impression on them from different walks of life."
United Kingdom's former chancellor Sajid Javid, who has previously worked with Anshu Jain, said, "Very saddened that my friend (and former boss) Anshu has passed away, after a 5-year battle with cancer. Thinking of his dear family. Om Shanti."
