Anshu Jain tributes laud ex-Deutsche Bank chief’s humanity, leadership

Rajeev Misra, head of the SoftBank Vision Fund who was previously head of credit and emerging markets at Deutsche Bank, said, "I have known Anshu as a school mate for 50 years since 1972. A few salient dimensions that come to mind, among many -- someone with very high integrity and a sense of fairness, multidimensional deep passions ranging from sports, geopolitics, love of wildlife, photography, making friends with smart people and a desire to win in anything he did. Anshu touched hundreds of lives and left a deep impression on them from different walks of life."

