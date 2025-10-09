Dumping duties on many items disappear as pragmatism takes hold
Summary
India has withdrawn anti-dumping duties imposed on goods from multiple countries, notably China. The move marks a streak of pragmatism as New Delhi looks to secure critical goods and raw materials in an uncertain world.
New Delhi has allowed the expiry of anti-dumping duties on a range of goods from several countries including China, signalling a recalibration in its approach to trade protection.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story