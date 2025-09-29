India bans 34 medicines from livestock use to curb drug-resistance among humans

New Delhi: The government has banned the import, manufacture, sale, and distribution of 34 antimicrobial medicines for animal use, as it seeks to curb potential antimicrobial resistance (AMR) among humans, according to a notification reviewed by Mint and officials familiar with the matter.

The decision, taken after consultations with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, covers 15 antibiotics, 18 antivirals and one antiprotozoal.

The government said that the ban was necessary in public interest, given the “availability of safer alternatives to the said drugs for animal use", according to the notification dated 23 September,2025.

The overuse of drugs such as antibiotics in livestock is a known driver of drug resistance in humans. Drug-resistant bacteria can spread to humans through the food chain and direct contact with the infected animals.

Antimicrobial medicines are used to destroy or curb the growth of microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Medicines given to animals such as goats, buffaloes, and hens often persist in their bodies. When humans consume their meat, milk, or eggs, these residues enter the human system, contributing to antimicrobial resistance.

“The overuse of antimicrobials in animals, especially in the livestock industry, can lead to the development of drug-resistant bacteria. These resistant bacteria can then be transmitted to humans through the food they eat or through direct contact with animals, making it harder to treat infections. The ban is an effort to better preserve their efficacy for human medicine," a government official familiar with the matter said on the condition of anonymity.

Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered till press time.

The move brings Indian regulations in line with the EU’s curbs on the use of important human medicines in food-producing animals and seeks to preserve the efficacy of critical therapies. Mint first reported on the government’s plan on 20 May, 2025.

Medicines such as Ureidopenicillins, Carbapenems, and Glycopeptides, Amantadine, Oseltamivir, and Zanamivir (antivirals) and antiprotozoal drug Nitazoxanide are on the list.

Notably, AMR in humans occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines, rendering treatments ineffective and making infections difficult, or impossible, to cure. As a result, the risk of disease spread, severe illness, disability, and even death increases.

Global context and implementation

The official further explained that the action aligns India's regulations with those of the EU, which has implemented similar restrictions to protect human health and ensure that certain important antimicrobials are used exclusively for humans.

The EU's Commission Implementing Regulation in 2022 recommended that a total of 37 antibiotics be reserved for human use only, particularly for treating life-threatening infections. “This move also helps India meet evolving international trade requirements for animal products," the official added.

The prohibition is being implemented using the powers granted under Sections 10A and 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.