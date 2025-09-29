India bans 34 medicines from livestock use to curb drug-resistance among humans
The overuse of such antimicrobial medicines in livestock is a known driver of resistance in humans, with drug-resistant bacteria spreading to humans through the food chain and direct contact with the infected animals
New Delhi: The government has banned the import, manufacture, sale, and distribution of 34 antimicrobial medicines for animal use, as it seeks to curb potential antimicrobial resistance (AMR) among humans, according to a notification reviewed by Mint and officials familiar with the matter.