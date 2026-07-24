Anti-paper leak law change moots stiffer penalty, wider coverage

New Delhi: Amid raging student protests over alleged examination irregularities, the government is set to strengthen its anti-paper leak law. Amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to be introduced in parliament on Monday, will propose hefty fines and bring state-level public examinations within its ambit, a senior government functionary said.

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The proposed amendments, approved by the Union cabinet on Friday, come amid renewed concerns over examination integrity following the controversy surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) paper leak and mounting demands for stronger safeguards against organized examination fraud.

According to the government functionary, the amendment Bill is expected to propose a fine of up to ₹10 crore for offences related to paper leaks and other organized examination malpractices, as against the existing maximum penalty of ₹1 crore for organized crimes under the law. The proposed reforms would also expand the scope of the law to cover all public examinations, including state-level.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the proposed penalties under the amended anti-paper leak law in India? ⌵ The proposed amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, suggest hefty fines of up to ₹10 crore for offences related to paper leaks, significantly increasing the current maximum penalty of ₹1 crore. 2 Why is the government strengthening the anti-paper leak law? ⌵ The government aims to address renewed concerns over examination integrity following controversies such as the NEET-UG paper leak, amidst student protests demanding stricter safeguards against examination fraud. 3 How does the proposed amendment expand the coverage of the anti-paper leak law? ⌵ The proposed amendment will broaden the scope of the law to include all public examinations conducted at the state level, in addition to those held by central agencies. 4 What types of offences does the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act cover? ⌵ The Act covers a wide range of offences including leaking question papers, unauthorized access to exam materials, tampering with answer sheets, and conducting fake examinations for financial gain. 5 Should examination authorities be held accountable under the new law? ⌵ Legal experts argue that institutional accountability must be strengthened alongside harsher penalties, advocating for statutory responsibilities on examination authorities and technology vendors to prevent leaks.

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As the amendments are yet to be introduced in parliament, the final provisions will be known only after the Bill is tabled.

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The move comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a late-night video message to protesting students on Thursday announced the government would introduce a Bill with stronger provisions against paper leaks during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Current provisions The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which came into force on 21 June 2024, was brought in to curb paper leaks, organized cheating and other unfair practices in public examinations after widespread concerns over alleged irregularities in examinations such as NEET and UGC-NET. The legislation was introduced to create a dedicated legal framework to deal with offences committed by various entities involved in conducting public examinations by the central government and its agencies.

The law currently applies to examinations conducted by agencies including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), National Testing Agency (NTA), and recruitment examinations held by central ministries and departments, besides other authorities notified by the Centre.

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Emails seeking comments from the cabinet secretariat, the ministries of education, higher education, and the Prime Minister's Office on Friday evening were not immediately answered.

Under the existing law, the offences are cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable. Individuals found guilty of using unfair means face imprisonment ranging from three to five years and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh, while service providers can be fined up to ₹1 crore, besides recovery of examination costs and debarment from conducting public examinations for four years. Organized examination fraud attracts imprisonment of five to ten years and a minimum fine of ₹1 crore, while properties of institutions involved may be attached and forfeited.

The law identifies a broad range of offences, including leaking question papers or answer keys, unauthorized access to question papers or OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets, tampering with answer sheets, manipulating seating arrangements, violating security protocols, hacking computer systems, creating fake examination websites, issuing fake admit cards and conducting fake examinations for monetary gain.

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The move comes as paper leaks have emerged as a major political issue, with student protests over the NEET-UG examination spreading across the country. Opposition parties have demanded the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sought a discussion in Parliament over the examination irregularities.

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Legal view Legal experts said the proposed amendments reflect the changing nature of examination fraud but argued that institutional accountability must also be strengthened.

"The proposed amendments are significant because they acknowledge a hard truth—examination fraud is no longer a standalone offence but an organized criminal enterprise. Legally, paper leaks strike at the heart of Article 14 of the Constitution by denying similarly placed candidates an equal opportunity to compete," said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal & Associates.

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Chandwani said the existing framework continues to focus predominantly on penal consequences after a leak has occurred. “The law must evolve to impose statutory accountability on examination authorities, technology vendors, and outsourced service providers entrusted with handling confidential material,” Chandwani said. "If negligence or inadequate cybersecurity measures facilitate a leak, liability cannot be confined to the individuals found circulating question papers."

There is also a strong case for treating large-scale examination fraud on the same footing as other organized economic offences, with provisions for attachment of proceeds of crime, expedited trials, and mandatory blacklisting of entities involved, she said. "A paper leak involving a national examination is not a victimless crime; it has identifiable victims running into lakhs of candidates. Ultimately, the credibility of the state is on trial every time a public examination is compromised. A law that only promises harsher punishment without ensuring institutional accountability will do little to restore public confidence," she added.

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Other cabinet decisions Separately, the Union cabinet on Friday approved two other proposals worth ₹4,294 crore. These include a ₹1,264-crore project for construction of the third and fourth railway lines on the 46-km Ballari-Guntakal section in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and the Bhavya Rasayan Scheme with an outlay of ₹3,030 crore to set up three dedicated chemical parks across the country.

The railway proposal involves construction of the third and fourth railway lines on the 46-km Ballari-Guntakal section, spanning 24 km in Karnataka and 22 km in Andhra Pradesh. The additional railway lines will facilitate faster movement of freight from the Ballari-Hospete steel and cement clusters, improve connectivity to ports and enhance access to key tourist destinations.

The cabinet also approved the Bhavya Rasayan Scheme (Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana-Rasayan), under which the Centre will provide financial assistance of up to ₹1,000 crore for each park, with states to be selected through a challenge-based competitive process. Each chemical park will have a minimum area of 8 square km and will be developed with plug-and-play infrastructure.

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About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.