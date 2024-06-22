‘5 to 10 years in jail, ₹1 crore fine’: Centre amid NEET, UGC NET paper leak | Top 10 updates

In the wake of the alleged irregularities and malpractices in the NEET and UGC NET examinations, the Centre enacted the “Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.” This law, which came into force on Friday, June 21, aims to put and end to unfair means in public examinations and common entrance tests held across the country.
The Act aims to discourage organised cheating offenses involving examination authorities, service providers, or any institution. Such groups can be subject to “5 to 10 years in prison and a minimum fine of ₹1 crore.”
(With inputs from ANI)