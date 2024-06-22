‘5 to 10 years in jail, ₹1 crore fine’: Centre amid NEET, UGC NET paper leak | Top 10 updates

Anti-paper leak law: The law permits the confiscation of properties belonging to institutions involved, which must incur the expenses of the compromised exams. Check top ten updates about the Act here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published10:31 AM IST
Anti-paper leak law: Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means), Bill, 2024 aims to keep a check on cheating in government recruitment exams, was passed by the two Houses of Parliament in the February Budget session.
Anti-paper leak law: Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means), Bill, 2024 aims to keep a check on cheating in government recruitment exams, was passed by the two Houses of Parliament in the February Budget session.(HT_PRINT)

In the wake of the alleged irregularities and malpractices in the NEET and UGC NET examinations, the Centre enacted the “Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.” This law, which came into force on Friday, June 21, aims to put and end to unfair means in public examinations and common entrance tests held across the country.

The Act aims to discourage organised cheating offenses involving examination authorities, service providers, or any institution. Such groups can be subject to “5 to 10 years in prison and a minimum fine of 1 crore.”

Here are top 10 updates about the anti-paper leak law:

  • The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued a gazette notification that stated, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (1 of 2024), the central government hereby appoints the 21st day of June 2024, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

  • The Bill, which aims to keep a check on cheating in government recruitment exams, was passed by Parliament in the February Budget session.

  • President Droupadi Murmu approved the 'Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means), Bill, 2024' on February 13, seeking to prevent "unfair means" and “greater transparency, fairness and credibility” in public examinations.
  • The term 'public examinations' covers tests by the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, National Testing Agency, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, and various departments of the Central government along with their affiliated offices for recruitment.

  • Under the aforementioned Act, violation can attract three to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to 10 lakh.
  • The Act prohibits the entry of unauthorised people inside exam centres to create disruptions and disclosure of exam-related confidential information before time.
  • In addition to this, all offences under the Bill will be cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable.

  • 'Unfair means' covers malpractices such as leaking question papers, helping candidates during exams via unauthorized communication, tampering computer systems, impersonating candidates, orchestrating fraudulent exams, and creating counterfeit documents.
  • These offences are non-bailable, and officers at the rank of Deputy Superintendent or Assistant Commissioner may conduct investigations. Additionally, the central government is authorized to assign investigations to central agencies.
  • Moreover, the law permits the confiscation of properties belonging to institutions involved, which must incur the expenses of the compromised exams.

(With inputs from ANI)

