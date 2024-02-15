Anti-Valentine's Week 2024: From Slap Day to Breakup Day, check the list of all 7 anti-love days after Valentine's Day
Anti-Valentine's Week is the opposite of Valentine's Week and is dedicated to those who don't like the seven days of love with each day holding special significance
Anti-Valentine's Week 2024: February is the month of love with Valentine's Week celebrations that take place for a whole week and finally culminate into Valentine's Day on 14 February. The seven days of celebrations before Valentine's Day is called Valentine's Week and is dedicated to commemorating the feeling of being in love while Anti-Valentine's Week refers to just the opposite.