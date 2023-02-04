Antony Blinken postpones China trip over 'unacceptable' Chinese spy balloon
China earlier expressed regret that what it called a ‘civilian airship had strayed into U.S. territory after being blown off course.’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a visit to China that had been expected to start on Friday after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was tracked flying across the United States in what Washington called a "clear violation" of U.S. sovereignty.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×