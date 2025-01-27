Shark Tank India Season 4: Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, is making headlines after Shark Tank India dropped a teaser of its latest episode 16 that shows the entrepreneur trying his hands at a saree. A women entrepreneur came up with an innovative saree that can be worn in ‘15 seconds.’ The traditional outfit also fulfils the need of contemporary living which has a pocket attached to it.

The post on Instagram states, “A Saree that’s ready in 15 seconds, a device for healthier knees, and skincare just for kids – Episode 16 is innovation at its best!” In the latest episode of business reality show Shark Tank India Season 4, viewers can catch a glimpse of the Anupam Mittal who tries to wear the saree in the stipulated time.

The caption to another post states, “A saree that fits your style in just 15 seconds? Aseem’s innovation is changing the game!”

Shark Tank panellist Vineeta pointed out that the value to the consumer of this product would not be equal to four times that of a regular saree.

Social media strongly reacted to the post, as one user stated, “Crazy episode Anupam.” Another user quipped, “Tony Stark in saree.” A third user remarked, “It's indeed crazy but a great episode.” A fourth user commented, “I have ordered and used @aseembyaseemshakti . Quite like it !”

A fifth user replied, “I really love how women react joyfully seeing pockets in their dresses. And that too saree.” A sixth user responded, “I literally got the same blue saare and more and i love them.” A seventh user commented, “It’s a doremon pocket.”