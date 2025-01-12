Shark Tank India Season 4 panellist Anupam Mittal is making headlines after he made a snide remark at Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's controversial remark, “How long can you stare at your wife?" L&T chief made this statement while advocating a 90-hour work week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comment sparked a flurry of comments online and Shaadi.com CEO joined the league. Taking to social media platform X, Anupam Mittal stated, “But sir, if husband and wife don’t look at each other, how will we remain the most populous country in the world." Anupam Mittal took a lighthearted dig at L&T chief commenting on India's title as the most populous country in the world.

Reacting to this post a user replied, “Hum dil de chuke saman ki Aishwarya Rai- dekhne se bacche nahi hote." Responding to this thread, Anupam Mittal commented, “Dekhne se aur kuch hota hai, phir …" A second user wrote, “Kuch kuch hota hai." A third user quipped, “Don't worry about that, someone else would still look at your wives and take care of all that." A fourth user wrote, “If single people work for 90 hours, how will they find wifey on https://shaadi.com?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

90-hour workweek L&T chief's comment comes days after his controversial 90-hour workweek suggestion ignited a debate online. SN Subrahmanyan had expressed his desire to make employees work even on Sundays. In a viral video, L&T chief stated, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I could, I would. I work on Sundays."

L&T chief questioned what employees gained from taking time off at home and said, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working." Almost everyone, involving industrialists, Bollywood stars, and politicians chimed in their opinions over this statement.