‘Any hanky panky?’: Supreme Court to Centre on Arun Goel’s appointment as Election Commissioner1 min read . 05:03 PM IST
- The Supreme Court bench said it wants to know whether there was any ‘hanky panky’ in Arun Goel's appointment
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central government whether there was any “hanky panky" in the appointment of Arun Goel as the Election Commissioner (EC). The Supreme Court also asked the Centre to submit before it the file related to Arun Goel’s appointment on 19 November. The apex court raised questions as Arun Goel was recently given a retirement from his service.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central government whether there was any “hanky panky" in the appointment of Arun Goel as the Election Commissioner (EC). The Supreme Court also asked the Centre to submit before it the file related to Arun Goel’s appointment on 19 November. The apex court raised questions as Arun Goel was recently given a retirement from his service.
The bench rejected the objections of Attorney General R Venkataramani on the court willing to see the file related to Goel's appointment while the hearing is on.
The bench rejected the objections of Attorney General R Venkataramani on the court willing to see the file related to Goel's appointment while the hearing is on.
Attorney General R Venkataramani said the court is dealing with the larger issue of the appointment of ECs and the chief election commissioner (CEC). The attorney general said the Supreme Court cannot look at an individual case. The case was flagged by Prashant Bhushan.
Attorney General R Venkataramani said the court is dealing with the larger issue of the appointment of ECs and the chief election commissioner (CEC). The attorney general said the Supreme Court cannot look at an individual case. The case was flagged by Prashant Bhushan.
"I take serious objection to this and have my reservation to the court seeing the file amidst the hearing of a Constitution bench," he said.
"I take serious objection to this and have my reservation to the court seeing the file amidst the hearing of a Constitution bench," he said.
The bench said it started hearing the matter last Thursday, 17 November, and Arun Goel's appointment was affected subsequently on 19 November and therefore, it wants to see what prompted the step.
The bench said it started hearing the matter last Thursday, 17 November, and Arun Goel's appointment was affected subsequently on 19 November and therefore, it wants to see what prompted the step.
A former IAS officer of Punjab cadre, Arun Goel, was appointed Election Commissioner on Saturday, 19 November. The Minister of Law and Justice on Saturday notified the appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu.
A former IAS officer of Punjab cadre, Arun Goel, was appointed Election Commissioner on Saturday, 19 November. The Minister of Law and Justice on Saturday notified the appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu.
"The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," the notification said.
"The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," the notification said.
Just a day before, Arun Goel had taken a voluntarily retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries.
Just a day before, Arun Goel had taken a voluntarily retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)