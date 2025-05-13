‘Any issues pertaining to J&K…’: India on Donald Trump's ‘Kashmir solution’ remark

Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi snubbed US President Donald Trump over his pitch to work with both India and Pakistan to find a solution to Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) again rejected such a mediation saying any issues have to be addressed by the two concerned contries “bilaterally”.

In an address, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have a long-standing national position that any issues pertaining to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally. That stated policy has not changed.”

“Only issue with Islamabad on Kashmir is return of illegally-occupied territories to India by Pakistan,” the foreign ministry said.