Anywhere Registration: Karnataka homebuyers can now register properties at any sub-registrar office | All about it

  • The Karnataka government believes the reform, ‘Anywhere Registration’, shall reduce the waiting time for people who have to get their properties registered

Livemint
Published31 Aug 2024, 02:18 PM IST
This system allows homeowners to get their properties registered at any of the 257 sub-registrar offices in the state.

Registering properties in Karnataka will soon become easier from September as the state government is set to implement “anywhere registration”. Beginning September 2, Monday, individuals will be allowed to choose a sub-registrar office of their choice within their districts to register their property. The Karnataka government believes the reform shall reduce the waiting time for people who have to get their properties registered.

Speaking to ANI on the proposed changes in the registration process, Karnataka Minister Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the new changes will reduce the waiting period thereby reducing the burden on people.

Krishna Byre Gowda said, “In the registration department, we are rolling out measures to bring about ease of governance to people. We've decided to allow registration activities to take place in any of the sub-registrar offices in a particular district. From 2nd September we are rolling it out across Karnataka. This will reduce the waiting period, a burden on people.”

Is it across the state? The ‘Anywhere Registration’ has currently been rolled out in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

This means that people can choose to go to any sub-registrar offices in Udupi, Brahmavar, Kundapur, Shankaranarayana, Byndoor and Karkala and can get their properties registered.

Offices in Mangaluru, Mulki, Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady, Vittal, Sullia, and Moodbidri from across the Dakshina Kannada district are allowed to register documents of homebuyers.

The ‘Anywhere Registration’ system was rolled out at Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts after successful launch at Belagavi and Tumakuru districts.

The new system is expected to provide significant convenience for homebuyers in Karnataka by enabling them to register their properties at any sub-registrar office within their districts. This flexibility may help streamline the registration process and reduce the overcrowding.

First Published:31 Aug 2024, 02:18 PM IST
