Aparna Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav’s sister-in-law, appointed vice chairperson of women’s panel by Yogi Adityanath UP govt

Aparna Yadav contested the 2017 assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt seat and finished second. She was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi. She joined BJP in 2022.

Livemint
Published4 Sep 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Aparna Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law, appointed vice chairperson of women's panel by Yogi Adityanath UP govt
Aparna Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav’s sister-in-law, appointed vice chairperson of women’s panel by Yogi Adityanath UP govt(PTI)

Chief Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has announced the appointment of its state women commission office-bearers. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law Aparna Yadav has been appointed vice chairperson of the panel.

Governor Anandiben Patel nominated Babita Chauhan as chairperson of the UP Rajya Mahila Aayog, and Aparna Yadav and Charu Chaudhary as vice-chairpersons of the commission for a period of one year or till UP government's decision, according to an official notification issued by Principal Secretary Leena Johri on September 3.

Also Read | ’Kangana Ranaut reading BJP’s script,’ says Akhilesh Yadav

Aparna Yadav is the younger daughter-in-law of SP founder and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Aparna Yadavhas in the past lauded some initiatives of the BJP government. She also donated 11 lakh to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Aparna Yadav is the wife of Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh's second wife Sadhana Gupta.

Aparna Yadav contested the 2017 assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt seat and finished second. She was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi and secured about 63,000 votes. Aparna is the wife of Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh's second wife Sadhna Gupta.

Also Read | Man-eating wolves terror in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath gives shoot-at-sight order

She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in January 2022. “I am very thankful to BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work, Aparna Yadav said after joining BJP ahead of UP Assembly polls 2022,” Aparna Yadav had said after joining BJP.

The saffron party under Yogi Adityanath government won the 2022 assembly election in UP bagging 255 seats in the 403-member house. Samajwadi Party won 111 seats.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Business NewsNewsAparna Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav’s sister-in-law, appointed vice chairperson of women’s panel by Yogi Adityanath UP govt

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    315.85
    09:45 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    -6.3 (-1.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.95
    09:45 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    0.75 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    150.85
    09:45 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    -1.25 (-0.82%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    361.90
    09:45 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    6.35 (1.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    707.05
    09:29 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    33.15 (4.92%)

    Asahi India Glass

    679.65
    09:29 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    26.45 (4.05%)

    NMDC Steel

    55.31
    09:29 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    2.12 (3.99%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises

    81.70
    09:29 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    2.86 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.000.00
      Chennai
      73,370.000.00
      Delhi
      73,299.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue