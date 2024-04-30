Bihar news: Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey, famously known as Annapurna, was reportedly found dead at her apartment in Bihar on Saturday, April 27. Hours before her death, the actress had shared a cryptic note on her WhatsApp status. The actress aged 27 committed suicide at her Divyadharma Apartment in Adampur Ship Ghat.

Her status stated, “Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya (Their life was on two boats, we made their path easier by sinking our boat)," as per media reports.

Amrita Pandey was reportedly battling depression and was worried about her career, according to a Times of India report. Amrita’s family claimed that the reason behind her dire mental health was that she wasn’t getting enough work opportunities.

The actress married a Mumbai-based resident in 2022, who hailed from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. Her spouse, Chandramani Jhangad is an animation engineer. Amrita had been residing in Mumbai with her husband. She had travelled to Bhagalpur to attend a family function, few days later on the night of the fateful day she shared the message on social media platform and hours later attempted suicide.

On the work front, Amrita also acted in Hindi movies, web series, and TV shows. Amrita Pandey was last seen in the web series titled ‘Pratishodh’ and had also shared the screen with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in the film ‘Deewanapan’.

The Jogsar Police discovered the lifeless body of the actress lying on the bed. As per media reports, Amrita’s sister entered her room at around 3:30 pm on Saturday where she discovered the actress hanging lifeless from a noose. She was rushed to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The Bihar Police is currently investigating her death.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!