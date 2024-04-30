‘Apni naav duba kar…’: Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey shared cryptic WhatsApp status hours before suicide
Bihar news: Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey, famously known as Annapurna, was reportedly found dead at her apartment in Bihar on Saturday, April 27. Hours before her death, the actress had shared a cryptic note on her WhatsApp status. The actress aged 27 committed suicide at her Divyadharma Apartment in Adampur Ship Ghat.