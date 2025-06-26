Apollo HealthCo to be ₹30,000 crore company in 5-6 yrs, says Shobana Kamineni
Apollo HealthCo clocked a revenue of ₹9,093 crore in FY25, growing 16% year-on-year. The platform delivered three successive quarters of profitability after breaking even in Q2FY25.
Apollo HealthCo, the omnichannel pharmacy arm of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, aims to grow into a ₹30,000-crore business in 5-6 years, buoyed by its sprawling retail network, steady customer additions, and tighter cost controls, a top company official said.