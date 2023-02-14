Apollo Hospitals posts drop in Q3 profit as digital health business weighs

Indian healthcare group Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd reported a 33% drop in the third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by weakness in its digital business. Consolidated net profit plunged to 1.53 billion rupees ($18.48 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, from 2.28 billion rupees, a year earlier, as total expenses surged about 22% to 40.12 billion rupees.

