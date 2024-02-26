Malegaon case: Special NIA court asks BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur to appear before it or face action
Malegaon case: A special NIA court has told BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur to appear in court from February 27 for recording of statements or face action
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday asked Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur to appear before the court from Tuesday, February 27, to record her statements in the Malegaon blast case or face "necessary action", PTI reported. Special Judge AK Lahoti passed this direction on February 22 while granting Pragya Singh Thakur's plea for exemption for the day on medical grounds.