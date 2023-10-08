Appearing for Class 10, 12 board exams twice a year won't be mandatory: Govt

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams twice a year won't be mandatory

Union Miniter Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday that appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams twice a year will not be mandatory for students. He said the option has been introduced to reduce stress caused by the fear of a single opportunity.

Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised that the matter of 'dummy schools' should not be overlooked, stressing the need for a substantial discussion on this issue.

"The students will have the option of appearing for the (Class 10 and 12 board) exams twice a year just like engineering entrance exam JEE. They can choose the best score... but it will be completely optional, no compulsion," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The union minister said, "The students often get stressed thinking they lost a year, their chance is gone or could have performed better... the option is being introduced to reduce the stress caused by the fear of single opportunity."

"If any student feels that he is completely prepared and is satisfied with the score in the first set of exams, he can choose not to appear for the next exams. Nothing will be mandatory," Dharmendra Pradhan added.

In August, the Ministry of Education had announced the New Curriculum Framework (NCF). According to the new curriculum, board examinations will be held twice a year to ensure that students have enough time and opportunity to perform well and get an option to retain the best score.

Dharmendra Pradhan said he has received positive feedback from students on the plan to conduct board exams twice a year.

"I met students after the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) was announced. They have appreciated this and are happy with the idea. We are trying that the exams are conducted twice a year from 2024 itself," he said.

Speaking about the Kota suicides, the Union minister told PTI that it is a very sensitive issue. "No lives should be lost... they are our children. It is our collective responsibility to ensure the students are stress-free," he said.

