Appfire’s owners explore sale of stake in collaboration software maker, sources say

APPFIRE-M

Reuters
Published17 Aug 2024, 12:13 AM IST
Appfire's owners explore sale of stake in collaboration software maker, sources say
Appfire’s owners explore sale of stake in collaboration software maker, sources say

By Milana Vinn

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Investment firms TA Associates and Silversmith Capital Partners are exploring options including the sale of a stake in Appfire, in a deal that could value the collaboration software maker they own at more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

TA and Silversmith have tapped investment bankers at JPMorgan Chase and Lazard as they weigh selling up to a 60% stake in Appfire, the sources said, adding that the owners could roll over a portion of their stakes as part of a potential deal.

The sources, who requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential, said potential buyers of the stake include other private-equity firms.

Appfire is hoping to command a valuation equivalent to more than 20 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of roughly $100 million, the sources said. The company is expected to generate close to $300 million in revenue for 2024, the sources said, adding it is growing revenues by 30% annually.

Silversmith, JPMorgan, and Lazard declined to comment. TA Associates and Appfire did not respond to requests for comment.

Burlington, Massachusetts-based Appfire provides workflow collaboration software to customers, including German shoe and sports apparel giant Adidas, e-signature company Docusign, and NASA.

Its software applications are sold through platforms of large technology corporations including Microsoft, Salesforce, Atlassian, and monday.com.

Smartsheet, a U.S. maker of workplace collaboration software with a market value of $6.6 billion, has tapped investment bankers after attracting acquisition interest from buyout firms, Reuters reported in July.

TA picked up a significant stake in Appfire in 2021, a year after Silversmith made a $49-million investment in the company. (Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 12:13 AM IST
HomeNewsAppfire’s owners explore sale of stake in collaboration software maker, sources say

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue