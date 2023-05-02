Apple accused of hiding defective batteries in millions of iPhones, faces $2 billion lawsuit in London2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 07:04 PM IST
According to the court filings, Apple is accused of concealing issues with batteries in certain phone models and installing a power management tool which limited performance.
Apple Inc is fighting a $2 billion mass lawsuit in London. The US company is accused of hiding defective batteries in millions of iPhones by "throttling" them with software updates. The lawsuit has been filed by consumer champion Justin Gutmann on behalf of iPhone users in the United Kingdom.
