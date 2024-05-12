Apple aims to produce 25% of all its iPhones in India by 2028
The Cupertino-headquartered tech giant has already begun work on building the local supply chains even as a majority of its production will be undertaken by Foxconn Technology Group and Tata Electronics that will scale up their manufacturing capacities as well.
New Delhi: Apple aims to broaden its production base in India, and targets to make a quarter of all its iPhones in the country over the next 3–4 years as it builds a network of local vendors instead of sourcing inputs from Chinese suppliers.